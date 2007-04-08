Nitec closes 32.0M SwFr fundraising round

Switzerland-based specialist pharmaceutical company Nitec Pharma AG says that it has completed a second 32.0 million Swiss franc ($26.0 million) series B fundraising round. The company added the financing had been led by NGN Capital, as well as existing investors Atlas Venture and Global Life Science Ventures.
The firm said that it would use the proceeds to further the development of its lead rheumatoid arthritis drug candidate Lodotra, an orally administered low-dose prednisone formulation that is currently being assessed in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, the company said that it would use some of the funds to develop a second clinical product, but did not provide details.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze