NitroMed And J&J In NSAID Alliance

The RW Johnson Pharmaceutical Research Institute (PRI) and OrthoPharmaceutical Corp, both divisions of Johnson & Johnson, have signed an agreement with Massachussetts-based NitroMed for the development of a new generation of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
No specific financial details will be released, said a spokesman for the company. However, he added, the deal is of a sufficient magnitude to include an equity investment by J&J, licensing fees and milestone payments. NitroMed will also receive royalties on sales of any products arising from the collaboration. This is NitroMed's first strategic alliance; PRI will be responsible for clinical development while Ortho will receive exclusive worldwide marketing rights to any products developed.
NitroMed's technology focuses on the development of specifically-designed small-molecule pharmaceuticals, which exert a therapeutic benefit through the local delivery of nitric oxide to specific tissues and organs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze