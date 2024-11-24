Sunday 24 November 2024

A UK-based biotech company using natural killer (NK) cell biology to develop cell therapies targeting solid tumours.



The company was founded in December 2020 to utilise its unique platform, which activates blood stem cell progenitors to yield industry-leading NK cell tumour-killing potency and very high yield cell production. The company’s first indication targeted will be ovarian cancer, in collaboration with Prof. Iain McNeish, Professor of Oncology at Imperial College, Director of the Ovarian Cancer Action Research Centre and a leading expert in the field.

As of Q3 2024, NK:IO has raised a total of £3.2M in equity financing, which it will use to reach key milestones in progressing its differentiated NK cell therapy candidates into development.

New boss for NK:IO
2 October 2024
