NN & Sanofi Sign Gabitril License Deal

Novo Nordisk has signed a licensing agreement with Sanofi for worldwiderights, except for the Americas and Japan, on its antiepileptic drug Gabitril (tiagabine). The agreement will be effective from January 15, 1998, with Sanofi taking over all marketing and promotional activities from March. Financial details were not disclosed.

Gabitril, which Sanofi claims has potential peak sales of some $150 million, has been approved in more than 15 countries, and launched in Denmark, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Finland and France. It was also recently launched in the USA by partner Abbott Laboratories.