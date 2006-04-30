Friday 22 November 2024

No FDA decision yet on Adderall Citizen Petition

30 April 2006

UK-based drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals says that the US Food and Drug Administration has notified it that the agency has not yet settled issues raised by the firm's pending Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts) Citizen Petition.

This formulation of the drug, which is intended for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, was approved in the USA in late 2001 (Marketletters passim). Since then, however, the product has faced a series of challenges to its patent from several firms wishing to sell generic versions of the drug

In October 2005, Shire filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA requesting that more rigorous bioequivalence testing or additional clinical examination of generic or follow-on products that reference Adderal XR be undertaken before such products are approved. The firm adds that such measures will both allow it to defend its product and ensure that generic versions are safe and effective.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze