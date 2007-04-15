No weight gain for "majority" on Levemir

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk says that new data published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice from its large-scale, observational PREDICTIVE study confirm that its long-acting basal insulin, Levemir (insulin detemir [rDNA origin] injection) effectively treats diabetes without causing weight gain for the majority of people.
In the European cohort of the PREDICTIVE trial, a total of 20,531 people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from 11 countries were prescribed the agent and followed up after 14 weeks. At this time, there was not only an improvement in patients' average blood glucose levels, but also a decrease in their average body weight. This applied to people with type 1 as well as type 2 diabetes, Novo noted.
David Russell-Jones, of the department of diabetes and endocrinology at the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Surrey, UK, said that "insulin initiation is often associated with considerable weight gain, which is a major problem for people with type 2 diabetes. The reduced risk of weight gain that Levemir offers potentially provides people with diabetes an enhanced treatment option." The risk of weight gain may stop the initiation of insulin therapy, Novo noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze