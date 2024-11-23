North American Vaccine And Abbott Laboratories Sign DTPa Agreement

- North American Vaccine and Abbott Laboratories have signed an agreement in principle for Abbott to market NAV's diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis vaccine (DTPa) once it gains approval in the USA. NAV filed an application to market the vaccine in September 1995. The deal also includes an option on NAV's DTPa vaccines plus inactivated polio and Hemophilus influenzae type-b antigens. Under the terms of the deal, Abbott will make an investment of around $42 million in NAV, which will include an equity stake, licensing, development and milestone payments, and royalties on sales.