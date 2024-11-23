Northfield Labs' Blood Substitute In Ph III

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a Phase III trialsprogram for Northfield Laboratories' blood substitute PolyHeme. These are the first Phase III trials to include direct replacement of blood in large volumes, according to the company.
Under the approved protocol, patients in surgery will be infused with six units of PolyHeme, which represents around 60% of an adult's entire blood volume. The study will enroll about 250 patients and once underway will take 12 months to complete. To date, Northfield has infused its blood substitute in almost 100 individuals, at doses up to 10 units of blood, equivalent to replacing a patient's entire blood volume, without ill effect.
PolyHeme is a one-for-one blood replacer, based on a solution of polymerized hemoglobin, essentially small chains of linked tetramers. The advantages it offers over donated blood include: - it is aseptic; - it offers universal compatibility, with no need for typing or cross-matching; and - it can be immediately available for use and has a shelf-life of 12 months or more.
