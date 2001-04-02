Novartis acquires Lagap of the UK

Novartis says that its generics arm has completed the acquisition ofLagap Pharmaceuticals of the UK from the South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram. Financial details were not disclosed. Described by Novartis as being "ranked among the leading British generic pharmaceutical companies," Lagap achieved turnover of L27 million ($38.7 million) in 2000 and has approximately 70 employees.
UK - number two generics market in Europe
Oswald Sellemond, head of Novartis Generics, said that "as a global leader in generics, our strategic goal is to be present in every major pharmaceuticals market," and added that the UK is the number two generics market in Europe (and fourth in pharmaceuticals as a whole). The purchase gives Novartis "a successful entry" into that market, Mr Sellemond claimed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze