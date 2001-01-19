Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis and Celgene R&D deal on SERMs for osteoporosis

19 January 2001

Switzerland's Novartis Pharma AG and USA-based Celgene have signed anagreement for joint research of selective estrogen receptor modulators for the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis. This class of next-generation SERMS was discovered at Celgene's Signal Research Division, and the signing of the agreement triggers an upfront (undisclosed) payment to the US firm. Under the terms of the deal, Celgene will also receive milestone payments for specific preclinical, clinical and regulatory endpoints, as well as royalties on eventual product sales.

As well as worldwide development and commercial right for preventing and treating osteoporosis, which Novartis believes affects over 75 million people worldwide, the Swiss firm gains exclusive rights to develop the SERM drug leads for additional indications, eg diseases of the cardiovascular and central nervous systems.

Alan Lewis, president of Celgene's SRD, says that the "continued development of specific SERM candidates in partnership with Novartis has the potential to yield important new treatments in osteoporosis," noting that, already, the group's "SERM compounds are highly promising drug leads."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze