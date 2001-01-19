Novartis and Celgene R&D deal on SERMs for osteoporosis

Switzerland's Novartis Pharma AG and USA-based Celgene have signed anagreement for joint research of selective estrogen receptor modulators for the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis. This class of next-generation SERMS was discovered at Celgene's Signal Research Division, and the signing of the agreement triggers an upfront (undisclosed) payment to the US firm. Under the terms of the deal, Celgene will also receive milestone payments for specific preclinical, clinical and regulatory endpoints, as well as royalties on eventual product sales.

As well as worldwide development and commercial right for preventing and treating osteoporosis, which Novartis believes affects over 75 million people worldwide, the Swiss firm gains exclusive rights to develop the SERM drug leads for additional indications, eg diseases of the cardiovascular and central nervous systems.

Alan Lewis, president of Celgene's SRD, says that the "continued development of specific SERM candidates in partnership with Novartis has the potential to yield important new treatments in osteoporosis," noting that, already, the group's "SERM compounds are highly promising drug leads."