Novartis And Osiris Collaboration Forged

- Novartis and Osiris Therapeutics are to collaborate on the developmentof therapeutic products for tissue regeneration based on human mesenchymal stem cells, which can differentiate into several connective tissue cell types (bone, cartilage, muscle, tendon, bone marrow stroma and fat). MSCs which are cultured ex vivo and reinfused into patients may have applications in diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, cartilage repair and gene therapy. The deal involves Novartis making a $10 million equity investment in Osiris, and an upfront payment of $3 million for research in the first instance.
