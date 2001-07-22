Novartis and Schwarz extend valsartan deal

The Spanish affiliate of Germany's Schwarz Pharma, CEPA Schwarz Pharma,has entered into an agreement with Novartis Farmaceutica to market a generic version of the latter's antihypertensive drug Diovan (valsartan), under the brand name Miten. The agreement also includes valsartan in combination with hydrochlorothiazide, marketed by Novartis as Co-Diovan and due to be sold by CEPA as Miten Plus.
The deal follows a previous alliance between the two companies signed in 1999, in which Schwarz licensed valsartan in Germany where it markets it as Provas (Marketletters passim).
