Novartis and Schwarz extend valsartan deal

The Spanish affiliate of Germany's Schwarz Pharma, CEPA Schwarz Pharma,has entered into an agreement with Novartis Farmaceutica to market a generic version of the latter's antihypertensive drug Diovan (valsartan), under the brand name Miten. The agreement also includes valsartan in combination with hydrochlorothiazide, marketed by Novartis as Co-Diovan and due to be sold by CEPA as Miten Plus.

The deal follows a previous alliance between the two companies signed in 1999, in which Schwarz licensed valsartan in Germany where it markets it as Provas (Marketletters passim).