Novartis/B-MS' Zelmac effective in 12-week study

Novartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb have shown in a placebo-controlledstudy that a 6mg dose of Zelmac (tegaserod; Zelnorm in the USA), given for 12 weeks followed by a four-week withdrawal period, is effective in the treatment of the multiple symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Tegaserod-treated patients experienced persistent significant improvements (p<0.05) as measured by the Subject's Global Assessment of Relief scale. The drug is currently under review by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency for the treatment of IBS in women, and US Food and Drug Administration approval is pending.