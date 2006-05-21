Novartis' Exelon cleared for dementia AD by US FDA

Swiss drug major Novartis says that its drug candidate Exelon (rivastigmine tartrate) has received a favorable opinion from the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of mild-to-moderate dementia associated with Parkinson's disease. If approved, Exelon, which is currently cleared for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease would be the first and only medication available for the treatment of the condition. Novartis noted that, in Europe, Exelon is approved for PD-related dementia.
