Novartis' Exjade approved in Scotland

Swiss drug major Novartis' once-daily iron chelator Exjade (deferasirox) has been approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for the treatment of iron overload associated with the treatment of rare acquired or inherited anemias. The agent is the first and only once-daily product for iron overload in patients needing frequent blood transfusions for genetic blood disorders such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease and other rare anemias. Iron chelation is necessary to prevent the potentially life-threatening complications of excess iron in the body which can cause damage to the heart, liver and endocrine glands if left untreated.

Novartis noted that, prior to the approval of Exjade, the most common way of performing iron chelation was a painful nightly infusion by needle and pump that can last from eight to 12 hours every night for five to seven nights per week. As a result of the pain and inconvenience, many patients stop or avoid iron chelation therapy, thus risking the toxic effects of iron overload.