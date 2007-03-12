Novartis extends terms of Idera accord

US firm Idera Pharmaceuticals says that Swiss drug major Novartis has decided to extend the term of the research phase of their collaboration by one year.

This extension is in accordance with the terms of the deal between the two companies, which began in June, 2005, under which Idera will receive a $1.0 million payment and Novartis will continue to fund research activity conducted under the agreement.

Idera's agreements with Novartis are structured in two phases. During the research collaboration phase, Idera and Novartis have agreed to work and are working together to evaluate novel TLR9 agonists from which the Swiss group may select candidates for further development through human clinical proof-of-concept trials. Based on the initial results, Novartis may then elect to implement the commercialization agreement, complete the development and commercialize one or more of the TLR9 agonist candidates in the fields of asthma and allergy.