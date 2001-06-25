Novartis files for EU approval of Elidel

Novartis has filed for approval to market its non-steroidal creamElidel (pimecrolimus) for the acute and long-term management of atopic dermatitis in both children and adults with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency. The product is already under regulatory review for this indication in the USA, with a decision deadline in December of this year.

Elidel reduces the need for treatment with steroids, note analysts at Julius Baer, who add that this is an important criterion as atopic eczema usually starts in infancy, when steroid use is inadvisable.