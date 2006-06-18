Novartis' Galvus overcomes poor glycemic control

Swiss drug major Novartis says that Galvus (vildagliptin), its novel once-daily oral treatment for type 2 diabetes, demonstrated impressive efficacy, especially in patients with poor glycemic control, as well as weight-loss benefits.

These new Phase III study findings were presented at a late-breaking session at the 66th scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association meeting, held in Washington DC. The combination of Galvus, a member of the dipeptidyl protease IV inhibitor class, and pioglitazone, led to an overall 1.9% reduction in A1C (a measure of blood sugar control). 65% of patients on Galvus and pioglitazone achieved the ADA-defined A1C goal of less than or equal to 7% versus 42% of those on monotherapy.

Basle-headquartered Novartis stressed that a reduction of up to 2.8% in A1C was seen among patients with poor glycemic control who had the highest mean baseline blood sugar levels (about 10%) as measured by A1C.