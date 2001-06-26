Novartis' Glivec gets Swiss approval

Novartis' new orally-active drug for chronic myeloid leukemia, Glivec(imatinib), has been granted marketing approval in Switzerland for CML patients in blast-crisis and accelerated phases and in the chronic phase after interferon alfa has failed. This is the drug's first approval since being cleared for marketing in the USA, where it is known as Gleevec (Marketletter May 21).
The drug was due to be available for prescription in Switzerland on June 27, according to Novartis, which added that it will be included on the list of reimbursable pharmaceutical specialties in the country as of July 15. In a statement, Novartis acknowledged the relapse rate seen in patients in the blast crisis stage treated with the drug (see page 28), but added that new findings on the mechanism of relapse, published recently in Science, will help the company develop strategies to overcome this phenomenon. The drug is already being tested in higher doses and in combination with other therapeutics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze