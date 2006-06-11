Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis launches ENACT program

11 June 2006

Swiss drug major Novartis has launched the ENACT (Expanding Nilotinib Access in Clinical Trials) program, designed to improve access to its late-stage developmental leukemia drug AMN107 (nilotinib). The agent, which is intended for the treatment of all stages of Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia, is currently in registrational trials

The ENACT program makes the product available for the treatment of leukemia patients who are intolerant to Glivec (imatinib), the firm's currently-approved therapy. David Epstein, the president of Novartis oncology, said that the scheme illustrated the company's commitment to the creation of innovative therapies for patients who need new treatment options.

He added that the firm had established a similar program when Glivec was first made available that enabled 9,000 patients around the world to obtain the product at no cost.

