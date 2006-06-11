Novartis launches ENACT program

Swiss drug major Novartis has launched the ENACT (Expanding Nilotinib Access in Clinical Trials) program, designed to improve access to its late-stage developmental leukemia drug AMN107 (nilotinib). The agent, which is intended for the treatment of all stages of Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia, is currently in registrational trials
The ENACT program makes the product available for the treatment of leukemia patients who are intolerant to Glivec (imatinib), the firm's currently-approved therapy. David Epstein, the president of Novartis oncology, said that the scheme illustrated the company's commitment to the creation of innovative therapies for patients who need new treatment options.
He added that the firm had established a similar program when Glivec was first made available that enabled 9,000 patients around the world to obtain the product at no cost.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze