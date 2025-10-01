Wednesday 1 October 2025

Novartis Pipeline: A Good Fit But Cuts Are Expected

18 March 1996

The merger of Ciba and Sandoz has created a new entity, Novartis, with a drug pipeline full of impressive numbers; 43 new products and line extensions in Phase III and a combined R&D spend of around 2 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion; 18% of prescription pharmaceutical sales). But size does not necessarily mean quality, and the two companies have not been noted for their innovation in recent years.

Nevertheless, analysts have responded to the merger favorably, both for its financial sense and the therapeutic, geographic and research fit of the Ciba and Sandoz product lines. There does not appear to be any significant overlap; Sandoz' main strengths have been in immunology and antifungal drugs, while Ciba has focused primarily on areas such as cardiovascular disease and arthritis. Both have useful and complementary central nervous system portfolios, especially in epilepsy and schizophrenia, which could make this a core franchise for Novartis.

Overall, the new company will have research interests in seven therapeutic areas, namely immunology and inflammatory disease, CNS disorders, cardiovascular, endocrine and metabolic disease, oncology, dermatology and respiratory (asthma). There are a total of 94 projects in development, and the most significant are listed in the accompanying table.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze