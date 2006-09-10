Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis' Rasilez "works without risk of rebound"

10 September 2006

Swiss drug major Novartis says that new data show that its direct renin inhibitor Rasilez (aliskiren) demonstrates long-term and sustained blood pressure control without risk of rebound high blood pressure.

According to the firm, the data, which were presented at the 15th World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, add to the growing body of evidence that suggest direct renin inhibition is an effective means of controlling high blood pressure, adding that, in light of its distinct mechanism of action, Rasilez would represent the first new treatment approach for high blood pressure in over a decade.

Patients in the study taking Rasilez alone, or in combination with the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, lowered their blood pressure substantially (-17.4/-13.3mmHg and -18.7/-12.1mmHg, respectively). These reductions were sustained over 24 hours, an important treatment considering that many high blood pressure medicines fail to provide 24-hour control, which can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. According to the firm, the study investigators also concluded that those on Rasilez avoided rebound high blood pressure, a potentially dangerous condition. Furthermore, some patients were switched to placebo after 11 months on Rasilez and their blood pressures rose only gradually toward baseline over the following month with no evidence of rebound.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze