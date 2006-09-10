Novartis' Rasilez "works without risk of rebound"

Swiss drug major Novartis says that new data show that its direct renin inhibitor Rasilez (aliskiren) demonstrates long-term and sustained blood pressure control without risk of rebound high blood pressure.

According to the firm, the data, which were presented at the 15th World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain, add to the growing body of evidence that suggest direct renin inhibition is an effective means of controlling high blood pressure, adding that, in light of its distinct mechanism of action, Rasilez would represent the first new treatment approach for high blood pressure in over a decade.

Patients in the study taking Rasilez alone, or in combination with the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, lowered their blood pressure substantially (-17.4/-13.3mmHg and -18.7/-12.1mmHg, respectively). These reductions were sustained over 24 hours, an important treatment considering that many high blood pressure medicines fail to provide 24-hour control, which can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. According to the firm, the study investigators also concluded that those on Rasilez avoided rebound high blood pressure, a potentially dangerous condition. Furthermore, some patients were switched to placebo after 11 months on Rasilez and their blood pressures rose only gradually toward baseline over the following month with no evidence of rebound.