Novartis reports new Zometa data

Novartis has published data in the September issue of The CancerJournal, also reported at the European Cancer Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, which demonstrates that its bisphosphonate drug Zometa (zoledronic acid for injection) reduces the incidence of cancer-related bone complications in patients with multiple myeloma or advanced breast cancer, and also that Zometa delays the time to onset of the first skeletal-related event, at a convenient dosing schedule of a 15-minute infusion time.
Previously, Novartis had gained marketing clearance for Zometa as a treatment for hypercalcemia of malignancy in more than 40 countries, including the European Union, the USA, Switzerland, Brazil, Canada and Australia, and the company also recently filed for EU and US approval for the treatment of bone metastases associated with a broad range of tumor types (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze