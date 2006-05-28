Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis reports strong data on three of its hypertension drugs at the ASH 2006

28 May 2006

Swiss drug major Novartis AG says that three of its drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure saw strong data presented at the American Society of Hypertension's annual scientific meeting and exposition held in New York.

According to the Basle-headquartered group, Diovan (valsartan) lowered the level of the inflammatory marker, high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), independently of its established efficacy in lowering blood pressure, while the first Phase III data ever to be reported for Exforge (amlodipine besylate/valsartan), saw the combination agent produce "strong reductions in blood pressure," some even up to 43mmHg, "with excellent tolerability."

The firm also stated that new data on Rasilez (aliskiren), its orally-effective direct renin inhibitor, show a "significant and sustained blood pressure response" over a 24-hour period, when used both alone or in combination with, hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), one of the most commonly-used diuretics high blood pressure control.

