Novartis Seeking Leading Role In Russia

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is looking to take a leadingposition in the Russian drugs market, reports New Europe. A spokesperson for Novartis in Russia said that the country is ready for more high-quality western products, and noted that the drug markets in Russia and the other Commonwealth of Independent States are currently dominated by cheap and low-quality products which are imported from other countries.

Novartis intends to invest around $7 million to expand networks of offices in Russia. The company has already established facilities in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov and Novosibirsk. An office is due to open in Ufa this year. The number of staff in Russia will rise from 50 to 70. In 1996, Novartis achieved sales in Russia of $27.2 million, and $32 million in the The CIS as a whole.