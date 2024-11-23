Novartis Seeking Leading Role In Russia

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is looking to take a leadingposition in the Russian drugs market, reports New Europe. A spokesperson for Novartis in Russia said that the country is ready for more high-quality western products, and noted that the drug markets in Russia and the other Commonwealth of Independent States are currently dominated by cheap and low-quality products which are imported from other countries.
Novartis intends to invest around $7 million to expand networks of offices in Russia. The company has already established facilities in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov and Novosibirsk. An office is due to open in Ufa this year. The number of staff in Russia will rise from 50 to 70. In 1996, Novartis achieved sales in Russia of $27.2 million, and $32 million in the The CIS as a whole.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze