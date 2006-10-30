Novartis sees 16% sales jump in first three qtrs of 2006 beating consensus estimates

Novartis says that its net income for the first nine months of 2006 rose 16% on the comparable year-ago period, to $5.5 billion, beating analysts consensus estimates. The Swiss drug major saw strong earnings per share, with a rise of 15% to $2.36.
For third-quarter 2006, analysts at Lehman Brothers predicted profits of $1.66 billion, which the firm outpaced at $1.87 billion. During the quarter, net sales jumped 13% to reach $9.48 billion, while operating income rose 11% to $2.09 billion. The Basle-headquartered firm said that, excluding its acquisition of US biotechnology company Chiron (Marketletter April 10), operating income rose 24%.
Pharma sales lead 13% sales rise
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze