Novartis to co-promote Retisert with B&L

Australian bio-nanotechnology company pSivida says that its Retiser product licensed to Bausch & Lomb will be co-promoted in the USA by Novartis Ophthalmics, a business unit of Swiss drug major Novartis. Retisert, developed by pSivida, is the world's first intravitreal drug implant for the treatment of chronic non-infectious posterior segment uveitis, a sight-threatening condition that affects an estimated 175,000 people in the USA and an estimated 800,000 xworldwide.
pSivida receives royalties from B&L from sales of this product, which is presently priced at $18,250 for a treatment period of 30 months. It is covered by Medicare, as being eligible for Medicare pass-through payment under the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze