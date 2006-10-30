Novartis' Tyzeka cleared in the USA for HBV

Swiss drug major Novartis says that Tyzeka (telbivudine) has been approved in the USA as a new once-a-day oral treatment for patients with chronic hepatitis B, a disease estimated to affect about 1.25 million people in the USA but more than 350 million globally and considered the tenth leading cause of death. According to the firm, taken with or without food, Tyzeka suppresses the hepatitis B virus rapidly and profoundly in adult patients with evidence of viral replication and either persistent elevations in serum aminotransferase levels or histologically-active disease. Already available in Switzerland, telbivudine will be marketed by Novartis as Sebivo outside the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze