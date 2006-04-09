Novartis ups bid for remainder of Chiron to $48 a share, which rebels will accept

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis looks set to complete the acquisition of the 56% of shares in US biotechnology/vaccines firm Chiron after it raised its offer price from the original $40.00 a share in September 2005, which was later upped to $45.00 in October, to $48.00, valuing the latter at around $5.4 billion versus $5.1 billion under the earlier terms (Marketletters passim).
The news, which was announced at 18.20 GMT on April 3, sent Chiron's share price up 4.6% to $47.92 and Novartis' stock traded 0.5% higher at $55.80 on Wall Street, reports MarketWatch.
Novartis says it agreed to the amended terms "as rapid closure of the transaction is in the best interest of public health as well as Chiron's employees and avoids the potential of value destruction for shareholders that would result from a failed transaction." Chiron's board has unanimously approved the revized offer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze