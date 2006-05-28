Novartis' Zelnorm "safe and efficacious" in IBS

Swiss drug major Novartis says that new study results, which show its serotonin receptor antagonist Zelnorm (tegaserod maleate) is a "safe and efficacious" treatment for Irritable Bowel Syndrome with a mixed bowel pattern (IBS-M), were presented at the international gastroenterology congress, Digestive Disease Week 2006, held in Los Angeles, USA.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluated 661 women with IBS-C (337) or IBS-M (324). According to the Basle-headquartered group, Zelnorm provided statistically-significant improvement in satisfactory relief over a four-week treatment period for the IBS-C and IBS-M cohorts. In the two groups, the percentage of patients experiencing satisfactory relief of IBS symptoms (75% rule) was significantly higher for Zelnorm compared to placebo (IBS-C 43.3% versus 28.9%, respectively, p=0.008 and IBS-M 52.3% vs 36.3%, p=0.010). The agent was also significantly superior to placebo at improving weekly bowel movement frequency, stool consistency and straining, Novartis stated.

On the day of the news, May 22, Novartis' American Depositary Shares gained $0.37 to reach $56.30 in afternoon trading.