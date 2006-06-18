Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis' Zometa fares well vs Aredia

18 June 2006

Switzerland-based Novartis says that a new analysis, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrate that Zometa (zoledronic acid) may significantly improve survival in multiple myeloma patients with high bone metabolism, when compared to Aredia (pamidronate), an older bisphosphonate developed by the firm.

The condition is a cancer of the bone marrow caused by uncontrolled growth of blood plasma cells, which are malignant and can invade and destroy bone. Bone destruction occurs in 70%-80% of patients, leading to widespread damage, an increased risk of fractures and significant bone pain.

Novartis noted that MM is the most common form of cancer of the blood cells, with around 4,000 new cases diagnosed each year and up to 15,000 people living with myeloma in the UK at any given time. There is no known cure and there are approximately 2,600 deaths from the condition every year. Novartis' drug is licensed for the treatment of bone complications associated with MM and this is the first time that data have also suggested improved patient survival, the firm noted.

