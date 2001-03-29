Novartis' Zometa gets European approval

Novartis' new-generation bisphosphonate Zometa (zoledronic acid) hasbeen approved in the European Union for the intravenous treatment of tumor-induced hypercalcemia.
Zometa is a follow-up to Novartis' Aredia (pamidronate), which achieved sales of 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($640 million) in 2000, and has already been cleared in 19 countries outside the EU, including Australia, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland. Novartis received an approvable designation for Zometa from the US Food and Drug Administration last year (Marketletter October 2, 2000).
The new drug offers more rapid reduction of serum calcium than Aredia with comparable safety. Analysts at Julius Baer estimate that Zometa will achieve turnover of 150 million francs this year, rising to 800 million francs in 2004.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze