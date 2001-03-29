Novartis' Zometa gets European approval

Novartis' new-generation bisphosphonate Zometa (zoledronic acid) hasbeen approved in the European Union for the intravenous treatment of tumor-induced hypercalcemia.

Zometa is a follow-up to Novartis' Aredia (pamidronate), which achieved sales of 1.1 billion Swiss francs ($640 million) in 2000, and has already been cleared in 19 countries outside the EU, including Australia, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland. Novartis received an approvable designation for Zometa from the US Food and Drug Administration last year (Marketletter October 2, 2000).

The new drug offers more rapid reduction of serum calcium than Aredia with comparable safety. Analysts at Julius Baer estimate that Zometa will achieve turnover of 150 million francs this year, rising to 800 million francs in 2004.