Novo/CAS set up China research foundation

Denmark's Novo Nordisk, a global leader in diabetes care, and the Chinese Academy of Science have signed an agreement that establishes a joint research foundation in China. The aim of Novo Nordisk-Chinese Academy of Science Research Foundation is to fund or co-fund activities of common interest within the fields of diabetes and biopharmaceuticals, including related disciplines and technologies such as protein chemistry, immunology, inflammation, toxicology, oncology, endocrinology and drug delivery.

In January 2002, Novo Nordisk established an R&D center in Beijing, which is the first such facility in China set up by international biopharmaceutical groups. After five years of R&D activity in China, Novo Nordisk decided to cooperate with the CAS with $2.0 million funds to support research in diabetes and biopharmaceuticals.