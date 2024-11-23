Novo Nordisk And Connaught Replace JV

Novo Nordisk of Denmark's Canadian subsidiary and Canada's Connaught Laboratories have announced that they are replacing their joint venture of over 10 years, Connaught Novo Nordisk, with a distribution agreement.
The deal becomes effective immediately, and means that Connaught will receive a sum and percentage fee for distributing Novo Nordisk's diabetes care products over an eight-year period. Full financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The new agreement allows Novo Nordisk to consolidate its various pharmaceutical businesses in Canada under one company, Novo Nordisk Canada.
The joint-venture company had been established in Canada in 1983 for the distribution of insulin and other diabetes products. However, Novo Nordisk says that with the shift to the use of a broader range of human insulin products in Canada, much of the manufacturing activities are now conducted at Novo Nordisk in Denmark.
