Novo Nordisk And HemaSure Make Plasma Deal

Denmark's Novo Nordisk and US biotechnology company Hema-Sure have signed a "heads of agreement" whereby HemaSure will form a subsidiary in Denmark which will take over Novo Nordisk's business in plasma-derived pharmaceuticals.

The latter's plasma pharmaceutical products, which are sold in more than 15 countries, brought in revenues of 100 million Danish kroner ($17.4 million) for the group last year. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed, but the deal is not expected to affect the previously-announced expectations for Novo Nordisk's 1995 results. In anticipation of a sale of its plasma business, the Danish company had expected a loss on such a transaction in a proposed 200 million kroner restructuring provision included with nine-month 1995 results.

Under the terms of the deal, all fixed assets, employees, inventory, goodwill and intellectual property rights including trade marks, patents and know-how relating to the human blood plasma production business of Novo Nordisk will be transferred to the new HemaSure subsidiary to be established in Denmark.