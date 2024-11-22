Novo Nordisk Defines Future Strategy

Novo Nordisk of Denmark has announced that it is overhauling its business strategy in order to strengthen its core business areas as well as to improve performance throughout the company. It will focus on two core areas: health care and enzymes.

In the health care sector, Novo Nordisk will focus on diabetes care, hormone replacement therapy and human growth hormone. The company will strengthen its research program and product development efforts in this field through alliances and collaboration agreements with other companies in relation to product development and marketing.

Also in the health care arena, Novo Nordisk will continue some of its projects in relation to hematology and central nervous system areas of development. It will also seek to speed up marketing of other products through out-licensing or partnerships with other companies. Discovery and development departments will be pooled to form a central structure, allowing for better utilization of resources.