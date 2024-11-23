Novo Nordisk In Hungary

Novo Nordisk of Denmark hopes to achieve sales of 2 billion forint($11.24 million) this year in Hungary, according to a report by MTI Econews. The company accounts for around 60% of the Hungarian insulin market, and has a large percentage of total sales of hormone products.
The firm's Hungarian unit, Novo Nordisk Hungary, started operations at the beginning of 1997, with registered capital of 100 million forint. In 1996, Hungarian turnover was 1.7 billion forint.
Hungarian drug firm Human has an agreement with Novo Nordisk to manufacture over half of all insulin products the latter sells in Hungary. Some insulin products are 100% subsidized by the country's Health Fund.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze