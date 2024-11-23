Novo Nordisk Research Deal With Takeda

Danish drug firm Novo Nordisk has signed a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Chemicals of Japan in the field of diabetes care. The aim of the collaboration is to identify compounds that may potentially be developed into orally-active drugs to control blood glucose levels in people with Type II diabetes.

The joint project will be based on Novo's expertise in cellular receptors responsible for blood glucose regulation, combined with Takeda's library of small organic molecules with specific affinity for these receptors. Costs will be split equally between the two companies, and no up-front or milestone payments are involved.