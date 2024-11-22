NOVO NORDISK'S RESULTS FOR 1993 AS EXPECTED

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has announced turnover for 1993 of 12.2 billion Danish kroner ($1.8 billion), an increase of 14% on the previous year. Pretax profits were 1.8 billion kroner ($277.8 million), ahead of 1992 levels by 11%. Net income was up 12% to 1.4 billion kroner. Earnings per share for the year were flat at 37.5 kroner.
The results were in line with expectations, but analysts noted that considering the fluctuations of exchange rates and the economic scenario during the year, the results are quite an achievement.
Sales by the company's health care group advanced 16% to just over 7 billion kroner. The increase reflects primarily the larger volumes and improved product mix. The company noted that pharmaceutical prices and currency exchange rates only contributed modestly to the positive development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze