Novo Nordisk sees a 16% climb in profits

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has announced an operating profit of 8.0 billion Danish kroner ($1.31 billion), a 16% increase compared with 2004. The firm says that a 62% increase in sales of its insulin analogues range, the 16% jump in NovoSeven revenue and the general 27% hike in US product sales is responsible for its 2005 performance.
Analysts at Lehman Brothers commented that the firm's figures were in line with their forecast, adding that they expect a slow down for the company in 2006 due to the increased marketing spend required to launch Levemir, its leading insulin analog, in the USA, and the increase in its R&D budget to meet the expense of various Phase III trials which are expected.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze