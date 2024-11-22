Novo Nordisk To Build Pharma Plant In Japan

Danish drugs and bioindustrial company Novo Nordisk AS is to build a pharmaceutical plant in Koriyama, Japan. The company's decision to build a new plant "that will significantly exceed the capacity of the old Atsugi plant," says Roger Moore, president of Novo Nordisk Japan, "reflects the increasing demand for Novo Nordisk's products in Japan."

The site will be the home of a 7,400 square meter facility for packaging, quality control and warehousing for a wide range of the company's products, including insulin preparations, ie NovoPen, NovoLet and Nordiject injection systems, Glucagon Novo (used to treat hypoglycemia as well as for motility inhibition in connection with gastrointestinal radiography and endoscopy), and the human growth hormone Norditropin.

Novo Nordisk's total investment in the new plant could amount to about 4.7 billion yen ($47.5 million). Construction will start early next year, with completion scheduled for 1996. When fully operational, the facility will employ around 70 people. The activities of the Atsugi plant will eventually be transferred to Koriyama.