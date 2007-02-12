Novo's full-year 2006 net profit rises 10%

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk says that its operating profit in full-year 2006 jumped 13% on the year before, to 9.12 billion Danish kronor ($1.59 billion), as net profit climbed 10% to 6.45 million kroner, and earnings per diluted share rose 12% to 19.99 kroner.
Sales of Novo's insulin analogs increased 48% while income from NovoSeven, the firm's recombinant coagulation factor, jumped 13%. In a press statement, the firm said that, at its Annual General Meeting on March 7, its directors will propose a 17% increase in dividend to 7.00 kroner per share of 2 kroner. Meanwhile, its ongoing share repurchase program will be raised to 10.0 billion kroner, and is now expected to be finalized before the end of 2008.
In a note to investors, Lehman Brothers pharmaceutical sector analyst Matthew Weston said that nothing in the firm's fourth-quarter results "points to any degeneration in the long-term positive outlook for Novo's business in diabetes or bleeding."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze