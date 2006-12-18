NovoMix 30 aids long-term glucose control

Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk says that its premixed insulin, NovoMix 30, significantly improved long-term control of blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes who were experiencing poor glycemic control with metformin and pioglitazone alone, according to new data presented at the 19th world congress of the International Diabetes Federation, held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The findings were part of the ACTION study, which included 81 people with type 2 diabetes who were taking any two oral antidiabetics but not insulin, and were in poor glycemic control, indicated by HbA1c levels of 8% or higher. The addition of NovoMix enabled more participants to reach HbA1c treatment goals. HbA1c targets of 6.5% or below and under 7%, respectively, were achieved by 50% and 67% of participants in the NovoMix plus metformin and pioglitazone group, compared to 8% and 15% in the metformin and pioglitazone-only group.