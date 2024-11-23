Novopharm Wins Generic Prozac Battle

Novopharm of Canada has won the right to market its generic Novo-Fluoxetine (fluoxetine HCl) in the same size, shape and color as Eli Lilly's brand name version, Prozac. This is the second ruling in favor of Novopharm on this issue in less than three months, the company noted (Marketletters passim).

Two other generic companies, Apotex and NuPharm, are also free to produce generic versions of Prozac that are similar in appearance to the Lilly original.

A panel of three judges of the Federal Court of Canada, Court of Appeal, unanimously overturned a temporary injunction granted by the Trial Division to Eli Lilly Canada in March 1996 that prevented Novopharm and the other companies from producing the antidepressant in the same capsule colors as Prozac.