NPS' Norcalcin Shows Potential In HPT

15 January 1996

New data from two clinical trials of NPS Pharmaceuticals' Norcalcin (NPS R-568) suggest that the drug may be a safe and effective treatment for hyperparathyroidism (HPT).

Preliminary analysis of data from a Phase I trial involving 48 healthy men and women over the age of 40, and a Phase I/II study of 20 women with mild, primary HPT, show the drug to reduce plasma concentrations of orthodox HPT markers without causing any serious side effects.

HPT is a disorder characterized by excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, a trophic factor which causes the release of calcium into the blood, leading to hypercalcemia. Norcalcin is an agonist of a proprietary calcium receptor on parathyroid cells. The drug, mimicking the action of calcium, activates the calcium receptor which in turn causes a homeostatic reduction in the secretion of parathyroid hormone.

