NPS' Norcalcin Shows Potential In HPT

New data from two clinical trials of NPS Pharmaceuticals' Norcalcin (NPS R-568) suggest that the drug may be a safe and effective treatment for hyperparathyroidism (HPT).
Preliminary analysis of data from a Phase I trial involving 48 healthy men and women over the age of 40, and a Phase I/II study of 20 women with mild, primary HPT, show the drug to reduce plasma concentrations of orthodox HPT markers without causing any serious side effects.
HPT is a disorder characterized by excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, a trophic factor which causes the release of calcium into the blood, leading to hypercalcemia. Norcalcin is an agonist of a proprietary calcium receptor on parathyroid cells. The drug, mimicking the action of calcium, activates the calcium receptor which in turn causes a homeostatic reduction in the secretion of parathyroid hormone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze