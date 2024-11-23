OHE MEETING ON INDUSTRIAL POLICY

The Office of Health Economics is holding a symposium on Industrial Policy and the Pharmaceutical Industry in London on June 22, which will examine approaches to industrial policy for the industry in Europe, japan and the USA, and the components of a successful government/industry relationship. Speakers include Prof F Scherer from Harvard, prof Henry Grabowski from Duke University and prof Trevor Jones from Wellcome plc.

For further information and to register, please contact the OHE at 12 Whitehall, London SW1A 2DY. Phone: +44 71 930 9203; fax: +44 71 976 1962.