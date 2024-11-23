Omeprazole Sales Soar 57% In The USA

Total sales of Prilosec (omeprazole) in the USA through the Astra Merck joint venture have risen by 57% in the first quarter of 1996 to $415 million. In the corresponding quarter of 1995 the sales were put at $265 million. Sales in the January-March period were affected by inventory build-up, said the firm. However, if the inventory effects are excluded, the underlying sales growth was still approximately 40%.

Astra Merck's sales of the calcium antagonist Plendil (felodipine) amounted to $25 million, up from $15 million in the like, year-earlier period.