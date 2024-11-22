Oncogene Blockers Near Clinical Trials

A completely new approach to cancer therapy, targeting the oncogene products which become activated when cells become neoplastic, has been presented at the American Association for Cancer Research in Toronto, Canada. Small-molecule non-peptide inhibitors of the ras oncogene which are being developed by Merck & Co, a pioneer in the field, should be in clinical trials "within the next 12 to 18 months," according to Allen Oliff, executive director of cancer research at the company.
The new compounds act at the level of ras by inhibiting the enzyme farnesyl transferase (FTase). This enzyme catalyzes farnesylation of the oncogene product, Ras, which is a required step for its malignant transforming activity. This farnesylation step is a lipid post-translational modification that allows the Ras oncoprotein to localize in the plasma membrane of a cell, where it plays a pivotal role in growth factor signalling and malignancy.
In vitro experiments carried out by Said Sebti and colleagues at the University of Pittsburgh have revealed that inhibitors of FTase can block the stimulation by platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) of mitogen-activated protein kinase and DNA synthesis, as well as PDGF-induced tyrosine phosphorylation of the PDGF receptor and its association with a key enzyme in a secondary messenger system in growth factor signaling of cell division, phosphatidyl inositol-3-kinase.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze