Alvogen is a privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic, brand, over-the-counter brands (OTC) and biosimilar products for patients around the world.

The US-based company has commercial operations in 35 countries with 2,300 employees and operates four manufacturing and development hubs in the US, Romania, Korea and Taiwan. North America is Alvogen’s single largest market and other key markets include: South Korea, West Balkan, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, Russia, Japan and China.

North America is the company's largest market with more than 60 pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filings.