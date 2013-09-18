Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

alvogen-company

Alvogen

Alvogen is a privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic, brand, over-the-counter brands (OTC) and biosimilar products for patients around the world.

The US-based company has commercial operations in 35 countries with 2,300 employees and operates four manufacturing and development hubs in the US, Romania, Korea and Taiwan. North America is Alvogen’s single largest market and other key markets include: South Korea, West Balkan, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, Russia, Japan and China.

North America is the company's largest market with more than 60 pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filings.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Alvogen News

Tackling the gender pay gap the Icelandic way
25 May 2022
Alvogen medicines to be marketed in MENA under YAS Holding deal
25 November 2019
Zentiva continues bold M&A strategy in Europe
25 October 2019
Alvogen inks deals for Forteo biosimilar in South Korea, Israel and Canada
21 October 2019
More Alvogen news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze