Alvogen medicines to be marketed in MENA under YAS Holding deal

Generics
25 November 2019
Abu Dhabi-based company YAS Holding has agreed a license and distribution deal to commercialize the portfolio of privately-held US generics company Alvogen in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The portfolio consists of 28 generic pharmaceuticals in the field of oncology, autoimmune and inflammation and blood diseases that will be brought to market from 2020 and onwards.

Faysal Kalmoua, executive vice president of Alvogen business development, said: "I am pleased to partner with YAS Holding to further expand our geographical reach into the MENA region.

