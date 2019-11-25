Alvogen medicines to be marketed in MENA under YAS Holding deal

Abu Dhabi-based company YAS Holding has agreed a license and distribution deal to commercialize the portfolio of privately-held US generics company Alvogen in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
The portfolio consists of 28 generic pharmaceuticals in the field of oncology, autoimmune and inflammation and blood diseases that will be brought to market from 2020 and onwards.
Faysal Kalmoua, executive vice president of Alvogen business development, said: "I am pleased to partner with YAS Holding to further expand our geographical reach into the MENA region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
